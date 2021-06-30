JANESVILLE
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will enforce a slow/no-wake speed restriction on a portion of the Rock River on Sunday, July 4, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
With increased numbers of boaters on the river during July 4 fireworks celebrations, the sheriff’s office is imposing the restrictions to ensure boaters’ safety.
Speed restrictions will be in effect from 5 p.m. until midnight Sunday from the Highway 14 bridge to the Centerway dam. Sheriff’s office deputies and Department of Natural Resources Boat Patrol units will enforce safety violations during that time, according to the release.
Deputies will place slow/no-wake signs along the river at public access points the morning of July 4, according to the release.