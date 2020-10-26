TOWN OF TURTLE

Rock County sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help in finding the driver from a hit-and-run crash that injured two pedestrians in the town of Turtle on Saturday.

At about 7:25 p.m. Saturday, two pedestrians were crossing County X in front of 5853 E. County X when an eastbound vehicle struck them and kept going, according to a sheriff's office news release shared Monday.

"The pedestrians sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries," the release states.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark color, perhaps maroon or burgundy, according to the release. It looked like a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck with passenger-side damage near the headlight.

Those with information may call the Rock County Communications Center's non-emergency number at 608-757-2244, the sheriff's office's tip line at 608-757-7911 or the second shift patrol supervisor at 608-757-7917, the release states.