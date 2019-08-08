JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in solving four car thefts Wednesday and Thursday in northern Rock County.

Deputies responded to a reported vehicle theft of a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at 5:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Bullard Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The owner tracked the truck using OnStar GPS, and deputies found the vehicle near the intersection of Gibbs Lake and Wilder roads and tried to stop it, but it fled, according to the release.

Deputies later tracked the truck to Dickey Road near Lang Road in the town of Spring Prairie, where it was abandoned.

A perimeter was set up and a dog unit responded, but the suspects were not located, according to the release.

Other reported vehicle thefts Thursday morning included:

A white 2010 Nissan Maxima, stolen between 9 p.m. and midnight Wednesday from the 5600 block of North Tuttle Road.

A black 2019 Ford F150 STX pickup truck, taken between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday from the 1000 block of West Wheeler Road.

A blue 2000 Chevrolet Silverado C1500 pickup truck, stolen between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday from the 7000 block of North Eagle Road.

An attempted theft was reported at 8:06 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of North Coon Island Road. Suspects tried to drive over a railroad tie on the property and got stuck. The vehicle was found still running on the property, according to the release.

Vehicles were left unlocked with keys in the ignition in each theft.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents not to leave keys in vehicles and to remove valuable objects before locking vehicles.