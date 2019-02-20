TOWN OF UNION

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward for information on the driver or vehicle involved in a November fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old Evansville man.

Someone driving an unknown vehicle apparently struck and killed William B. Church just after midnight Nov. 17 on North County M near West Hill Road in the town of Union, just north of Evansville, according to a sheriff’s news release Wednesday.

The sheriff’s detective bureau is looking for information on any vehicles or people of interest involved in the crash, the release states. Tips are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Those who send tips can remain anonymous and can contact the tip line at 608-757-7911 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. Tips can also come through P3 Tips or online.

Church graduated from Evansville High School in 2016, according to his obituary.

“He loved fishing, the outdoors, kids, and making people laugh with his $5,000 smile,” the obituary states. “Everywhere he went, he lit up the room.”