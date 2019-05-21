SHARON

Sharon police are investigating a complaint they received that might have involved attempted child enticement.

An unknown white man, who appeared to be about 18 years old, approached a girl in the downtown area near Baldwin Street at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to a department Facebook post.

The man asked the girl to help him find his family’s lost dog because his eyesight was poor, the post states.

The girl said she did not see anyone in the vehicle, which police believe was a black SUV or van.

Those with more information are asked to call the Sharon Police Department at 262-736-4617.