WHITEWATER

UW-Whitewater officials received a report Thursday of a possible sexual assault on campus, according to a university news release.

The alleged assault occurred Wednesday near Lee Hall, 1020 W. Starin Road. The victim and attacker had agreed to meet on campus after corresponding via social media, according to the release.

The victim described the man as being about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a stocky build, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault should contact UW-Whitewater police at 262-472-4660, the dean of students office at 262-472-1533 or the Title IX coordinator at 262-472-1024.

Additional safety tips are available at uww.edu/adminaffairs/police/crime-prevention.

The university released the information in compliance with the timely warning provisions of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act.