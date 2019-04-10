WHITEWATER

A UW-Whitewater student was allegedly sexually assaulted Friday near Wells East Residence Hall, according to a university announcement Wednesday.

University Police Chief Matt Kiederlen said the victim knew one of the offenders but not the other. The announcement states those involved met at an off-campus party before returning to campus.

The incident was reported to the university Tuesday.

Kiederlen said he had limited information because the incident was reported to the dean of students office, not police.

The announcement states no details are available about the assailants. Those with information are encouraged to call UW-Whitewater Police at 262-472-4660 or the dean of students office at 262-472-1533.

The announcement was issued under the “timely warning” provisions of the Clery Act, which requires universities to disclose campus crime statistics and security information if they participate in federal financial aid programs.