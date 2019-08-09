MILTON

A man convicted of sexual assault and child sexual assault in 1988 and 1991 will be relocated to Milton on Tuesday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Richard A. Isabell will live at 1612 E. Milton Harmony Townline Road, Milton, according to a news release.

Isabell was convicted of first-degree sexual assault on July 1, 1988, and first-degree sexual assault of a child on Aug. 6, 1991.

Conditions he must meet include no unsupervised contact with minors; no contact with victims; no frequenting bars, taverns or liquor stores; and no consumption of alcohol or drugs. He must cooperate with GPS monitoring and comply with standard sex offender rules.

For more information, call the state Division of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075.