JANESVILLE

A man convicted of repeated sexual assault of a child will move to Janesville on Sunday, the Janesville Police Department announced Thursday.

Donald G. Drost will live at 418 Harding St., Apt. E, Janesville, according to a news release.

Drost was convicted Nov. 20, 2007, of second-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of the same child, according to the release.

Conditions of his supervision include no unapproved activities in the community without prior approval of his supervising agent; no contact with victims; no contact with minors; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no alcohol or drugs; cooperation with GPS monitoring and compliance with standard sex offender rules.

For more information, contact the state Division of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075 or visit the sex offender registry at offender.doc.state.wi.us/public.