JANESVILLE
A Janesville sex offender will relocate Nov. 27 to Janesville’s west side, according to a state Department of Community Corrections release.
Antwonn R. Simmons, 24, will relocate to 118 N. Terrace St., Janesville.
Simmons was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2014 and third-degree sexual assault in 2015.
Simmons is under supervision by the state Division Community Corrections. Conditions of his supervision include no unapproved activities in the community without prior approval; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no consumption of alcohol or drugs; no contact with victims or minors; GPS monitoring and compliance with sex offender rules.
