JANESVILLE
State authorities plan to move a convicted sex offender to Janesville’s south side at the end of March, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
The Wisconsin Division of Community Corrections plans to relocate Matthew R. Green, 32, to a residence at 1214 Cherry St. on March 30.
Green was convicted Oct. 28, 2014, of three counts of possession of child pornography, according to the release.
Green is a lifetime registrant on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, and he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, contact victims or consume drugs. He is also required to have face-to-face contact with law enforcement and comply with all sex offender rules and electronic monitoring.
For more information, contact the state Division of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075 or visit offender.doc.state.wi.us/public.