JANESVILLE
A man convicted of sexual assault of a child will be released from prison Tuesday, Jan. 5, and relocate to Janesville's south side, the Janesville Police Department announced Monday.
Derek A. Tabbert, 37, will move to 1214 Cherry St., Janesville, according to the release.
Tabbert was convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault in 2001 and first- and second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2002, according to the release.
Conditions of his supervision include no unapproved activities in the community without prior approval from his supervising agent; no contact with victims; no contact with minors; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no consuming alcohol or drugs; cooperation with GPS monitoring; and compliance with standard sex offender registrant rules.
For more information, contact the state Division of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075 or visit offender.doc.state.wi.us/public.