JANESVILLE

A man convicted of possessing child pornography will move to Janesville’s south side Sept. 22, the Janesville Police Department announced Wednesday.

Nicholas J. Milberger will relocate to 1429 Lafayette St., Janesville, according to a police news release.

Milberger was convicted May 10, 2016, of four counts of possession of child pornography, according to the release.

Conditions of his supervision include no unapproved activities in the community without prior approval from his supervising agent; no contact with minors or victims; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no consuming drugs or alcohol; cooperation with GPS monitoring; and compliance with standard sex offender rules.

For more information, call the state Division of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075 or visit the sex offender registry at offender.doc.state.wi.us/public.