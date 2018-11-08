JANESVILLE
A Janesville sex offender will relocate to a home on the city's west side Nov. 27, according to a state Division of Community Corrections news release.
Antwonn R. Simmons, 24, will move to 118 N. Terrace St., Janesville.
Simmons was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2014 and third-degree sexual assault in 2015. Both crimes occurred in Rock County.
Simmons is under supervision by the state Division of Community Corrections. Conditions of his supervision include no activities in the community without prior approval; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no consumption of alcohol or drugs; no contact with victims or minors; GPS monitoring and compliance with sex offender rules.
