JANESVILLE

A man convicted of sexual assault of a child will move to Janesville on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Jazman E. Fowler will reside at 203 W. Sunny Lane, according to a news release.

Fowler was convicted of false imprisonment Oct. 2, 2002, and of second-degree sexual assault of a child April 14, 2004.

Conditions of his supervision include no contact with victims; no unsupervised contact with minors; no consuming drugs; cooperation with electronic monitoring; required in-person contact with law enforcement; compliance with standard sex offender rules and with lifetime registering and requirements of the state Sex Offender Registry.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was not responsible for Fowler's placement, the release states. For more information about sex offender placement, call the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at 608-301-9812.