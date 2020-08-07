DARIEN

A man convicted of sexual assault of a child will relocate to Darien on or before Aug. 21, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

James R. Dye will live at 349 N. County Line Road, Darien, according to the release.

Dye was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child and exposing genitals to a child on March 16, 2005, and another count of exposing genitals to a child on Sept. 17, 1996, according to the release.

Conditions of his supervision include compliance with supervised release and supervised release rules, lifetime sex offender registration and lifetime GPS monitoring.

For more information, call the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at 608-301-9812 or visit the sex offender registry at offender.doc.state.wi.us/public.