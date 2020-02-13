DARIEN
A Rock County sex offender will be placed at a Darien residence in coming weeks.
Jonathan M. Schaefer will be relocated to 349 N. County Line Road in Darien the week of Feb. 24, a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release reads.
Schaefer was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child in June 1992 and second-degree sexual assault two months later.
Schaefer must comply with the requirements of supervised release and supervised release rules, requirements of lifetime sex offender registration, and requirements of lifetime GPS monitoring.