WHITEWATER

A man convicted of child sexual assault in 1992 will be relocated to Whitewater on Tuesday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Randy G. Eggleston will live at 13048 E. Pioneer Road, Whitewater.

In December 1992, he was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement in Walworth County Court, according to a news release.

Conditions of Eggleston’s supervision include no unsupervised contact with minors; no alcohol or drugs; staying on GPS monitoring; and no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores.

“Notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public,” the release.