WHITEWATER

A man convicted of sexual assault of a child will move to a rural Whitewater home Thursday, Sept. 12, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Mark R. Taber will reside at 13048 E. Pioneer Road, according to a news release.

Taber was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child in 1991, according to release.

Conditions of his supervision include no contact with victims; no unsupervised contact with minors; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no consuming alcohol or drugs; compliance with requirements of supervised release, sex offender registration and GPS monitoring.

For more information, contact the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at 608-301-9812.