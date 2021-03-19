JANESVILLE
A convicted sex offender will move to Janesville’s south side on Monday, March 22, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Craig L. Roberts will relocate to 203 W. Sunny Lane, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Roberts was convicted of two counts of attempted carnal intercourse with a person under 18 on Nov. 14, 1995, according to the release.
Conditions of his supervision include no contact with the victim, no unsupervised contact with minors, no drugs, cooperation with electronic monitoring, face-to-face contact with law enforcement, and compliance with standard sex offender rules and with requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.
For more information, call the state Division of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075 or visit the sex offender registry at offender.doc.state.wi.us/public.