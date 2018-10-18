JANESVILLE
A Janesville sex offender has been relocated to Janesville's east side.
Donald G. Drost, 51, was relocated to 335 E. Racine St., Janesville.
Drost was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of the same child in 2008.
A 15-year-old girl, whoM Drost knew, reported in 2007 that Drost had sex with her and performed other sexual acts to her multiple times throughout her life, according to a criminal complaint.
Drost told the girl to keep it a secret and that "he loved her," according to the complaint.
Drost is under supervision by the state Division of Community Corrections. His supervision includes no unapproved activities in the community without prior approval; no contact with minors; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no contact with victims; no consumption of drugs or alcohol; GPS monitoring and compliance with sex offender rules.
