A Rock County sex offender who was to be placed at a facility in the town of Harmony will now be placed in the city of Janesville, according to a sheriff’s office official.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced the town of Harmony placement on Monday.

Complaints about sex-offender placements at the Jesse Crawford Recovery Center, at 4544 E. Highway 14, were the subject of discussion at a Harmony Town Board meeting Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, Capt. Mark Thompson of the sheriff’s office said he received notice from the state Division of Community Corrections that the placement had been changed to Janesville.

Corrections supervisors who could talk about the change were not immediately available.

The facility on Highway 14 is the former Pine Tree Inn, just outside the city limits.

It was not immediately known where Fowler would be placed in Janesville. Thompson said city police would issue a news release.

The man being placed is Jazman E. Fowler. He had been placed at Rock Valley Community Programs, 203 W. Sunny Lane in the town of Rock, in September.

Fowler was convicted of false imprisonment in 2002 and second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2004, both in Rock County. He has served a prison term and now is on supervision by state corrections authorities.

This story will be updated.