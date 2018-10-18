ELKHORN

A sex offender who was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2010 will move to Elkhorn later this month. 

Joshua W. Howell, 35, will be relocated to W3945 Bray Road, Elkhorn, on Oct. 24, said Capt. Robert Hall of the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to the second-degree sexual assault conviction, Howell was convicted of repeatedly assaulting the same child in 2010. 

According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported to police that Howell sexually assaulted her over a two-year period starting when she was 6 years old.

The woman told police Howell took her to a storage room and touched her inappropriately. He also performed sex acts to and in front of her while her family visited his home in East Troy, according to the complaint. 

The assaults happened every weekend for two years and stopped when Howell got a girlfriend, according to the complaint. 

Another woman reported that Howell came into her room naked and tried to have sex with her when she was 13 years old. She told him to stop and pushed him off her, according to the criminal complaint.

Howell will be on the state Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life and is required to take part in GPS tracking, according to a news release.

