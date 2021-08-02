Sorry, an error occurred.
Nathan Robert Boehm
Nathan Robert Boehm, 40, a convicted sex offender, has moved to 1214 Cherry St. in Janesville, according to the state Division of Community Corrections.
Boehm was convicted of an attempted lewd act with a minor under 16 in 2017 and possession of child pornography in 2018.
According to a release by the Janesville Police Department, Boehm is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and is required to comply with the Sex Offender Registry Program.
For more information, contact the state Division of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075 or visit offender.doc.state.wi.us /public.
