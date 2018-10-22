JANESVILLE
A sex offender was placed at a west-side Janesville address July 3, according to a Janesville police news release received Monday.
Adam C. Squires, 23, was relocated to 1133 Manor Drive, according to the release, which is based on information released from the state Division of Community Corrections.
Officials could not be reached to explain the delay in notifying the public.
Squires was convicted in Rock County Court of three counts of third-degree sexual assault in February 2015 for offenses committed in 2012, according to court records. He was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.
Squires sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl he was baby sitting in the town of Rock in June 2012, according to the criminal complaint. A charge of first-degree sexual assault was dismissed.
While at the Janesville address, Squires is required to get approval of his Department of Corrections agent for any “activities in the community” and to have no contact with minors or his victims; no drinking or taking drugs; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; and he must comply with standard sex offender rules and GPS monitoring.
