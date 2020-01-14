BELOIT
A sex offender is now living in a neighborhood on Beloit's west side.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has informed Beloit police that Richard A. Bronge, 58, is living at 1216 Portland Ave., Beloit, according to a news release from the city of Beloit.
Bronge's location is described as a "temporary living placement rented by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections."
Bronge was convicted in December 2018 on three counts of possession of child pornography. He possessed and shared approximately 16 child pornography videos involving young female victims, including a toddler, the news release said.
Bronge is not to have any unsupervised contact with minors, the news release said.