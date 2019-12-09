TOWN OF HARMONY

A Rock County sex offender will be released to a facility just east of Janesville on Friday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Jazman E. Fowler will be placed at the Jesse Crawford Recovery Center, 4544 E. Highway 14, according to the release, which quotes information from the state Division of Community Corrections.

The facility is the former Pine Tree Inn.

Fowler had been placed at Rock Valley Community Programs, 203 W. Sunny Lane in the town of Rock, in September.

He was convicted of false imprisonment in 2002 and second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2004.

Fowler will be supervised at the recovery center and must adhere to rules that include no unsupervised contact with minors, contact with his victim or drug use. He must comply with standard sex-offender rules, electronic monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement.