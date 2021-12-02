JANESVILLE

Equestrian trails in several Rock County parks are now closed, according to a Rock County Department of Public Works news release.

Trails at Gibbs Lake County Park, Happy Hollow Park and Magnolia Bluff County Park closed Thursday, Dec. 2.

The Ice Age Trail from Milton to Janesville and Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail will remain open year-round for equestrian use, according to the release.

For more information, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks or the Rock County Parks Facebook or Instagram pages.

