JANESVILLE

Street resurfacing begins Wednesday and runs through June 29 on several city streets, according to a news release.

These streets will remain open to through traffic during resurfacing, although motorists should drive cautiously and expect minor delays:

West State Street, from South River Road to South Willard Avenue.

South Crosby Avenue, from south of Johnson Street to West Court Street.

Sinclair Street, from East Court Street to East Holmes Street.

South Atwood Avenue, from East Court Street to East Holmes Street.

South Parker Drive, from St. Lawrence Avenue to East Van Buren Street.

South Parker Drive, from East Racine Street to Oakland Avenue.

North Washington Street, from Ravine Street to Mineral Point Avenue.

Ravine Street, from North Franklin Street to North River Street.

North River Street, from Ravine Street to Centerway/Highway 51.

Hyatt Street, from North Main Street to North Parker Drive/Highway 51.

North Main Street, from Hyatt Street to Centerway/Highway 51.

The Beloit Janesville Express will detour from West State Street from Wednesday through Friday during resurfacing, according to the release.

Work will briefly close bus stops 265, 266, 275, 276 and 336. Temporary stops will be placed at the intersections at South River Road and Joliet Street and South Willard Avenue and West State Street.

The resurfacing work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information on resurfacing projects, call the engineering division at 608-755-3162. For questions about bus stops, call Janesville Transit System at 608-755-3150.