JANESVILLE

Several Janesville-area streets will close under Interstate 90/39 as crews continue to work on the Interstate expansion, state transportation officials said in a news release.

East Milwaukee Street will close from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, while workers paint the Interstate bridge.

Palmer Drive will close from 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, through 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, so crews can remove form work from the southbound Interstate.

Newville Road will be closed Monday through Thursday, Nov. 4-7, as crews remove bridge form work and finish grading.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closures. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.