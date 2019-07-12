JANESVILLE

Local officials whose job is to help laid-off workers are hoping to get in touch with employees of LME Inc., who were reportedly laid off Thursday night.

LME Inc. operates in multiple states, including an office in Janesville. Details of the layoff were not immediately available.

Gail Graham of the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board said she’s hoping employees will call her at 608-314-3300, Ext. 304, so she can offer services, including helping them apply for unemployment.

Graham said she suspects laid-off truck drivers already are getting offers because many companies are desperate for drivers, but not all LME employees are drivers, she said.

And even if a driver gets a job offer right away, it will take time to complete the hiring process. In the meantime, unemployment benefits could bridge the gap for them, Graham said.

Graham said she would like to set up an informational session for the employees to tell them about services that are available to them.

The LME website now features a note to its customers that says in part: "We apologize for the inconvenience of the situation, but effective July 12, 2019, LME Inc. will no longer be making pickups or deliveries of freight due to unforeseen circumstances and have ceased operations."

The note from the Roseville, Minnesota, company continues: "Our plan is to utilize an alternate carrier to assist in getting all freight delivered, and some staff are remaining to help with that. ..."

The company describes itself as family-owned with a modern management structure and says it had more than 600 employees who operated over 1,200 tractors and trailers.

LME said its major accounts included 3M, John Deere, Osram Sylvania, Brake Parts and Toro.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that LME owners are affiliated with Lakeville Motors Express, which apruptly closed 2½ years ago, and that LME began paying a multimillion-dollar settlement to those workers last month.

This story will be updated.