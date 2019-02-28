JANESVILLE

A semitrailer-truck went off Interstate 90/39 in Janesville on Thursday evening and caught fire.

Emergency communications monitored by The Gazette indicated one person was injured and that the northbound lanes would be shut down.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. north of the Racine Street/Highway 11/14 exit.

A state 511 alert said the shutdown of the northbound lanes would last about one hour.

The fire, which appeared to be confined to the cab, sent up a large column of dark smoke before firefighters knocked it down.

The trailer had a Dollar General banner on its side.

This story will be updated.