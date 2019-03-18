JANESVILLE

All southbound lanes and the left northbound lane of Center Avenue are blocked because of a traffic incident with a semitrailer truck, according to a state Department of Transportation alert.

The semitrailer truck was loaded with a 110,000-pound power transformer, bound for Jacksonville, Fla. The driver was trying to back up to re-route around a low overpass on Rockport Road and could not make the turn.

There were no injuries reported and no damage except to the grass on the BP gas station terrace. City crews are removing the traffic light to give the truck more room to maneuver.

Janesville police indicated it could be an hour or two until the scene is clear.

This story will be updated.