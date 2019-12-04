JANESVILLE

Southbound Interstate 90/39 will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. until noon Thursday, Dec. 5, near the Janesville rest area, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will complete pavement repairs between Townline Road and Kennedy Road, north of the Highway 26 interchange, according to a news release.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change, but drivers should expect delays and traffic backups in the area.

For updated traffic information, visit 511wi.gov.