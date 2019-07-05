JANESVILLE

A section of Center Avenue will be closed for street repairs from early Tuesday, July 9, until 6 a.m. Thursday, July 11, according to a city news release.

Two southbound lanes will close from south of Joliet Street to north of West Conde Street, and southbound traffic will condense into a single lane.

Traffic congestion is expected, particularly during morning and afternoon commutes. Access to businesses will be maintained.

For more information, call the Janesville Operations Division at 608-755-3110.