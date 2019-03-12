JANESVILLE
Parts of Sharon Road will close to through traffic from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 13.
Crews will work on sanitary sewer rehabilitation from Palmer to Todd drives during the closure, according to a city news release. The sewer work is part of the city's annual utility maintenance program.
For more information about the project, call the engineering division at 608-755-3172.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse