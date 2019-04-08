JANESVILLE

Part of the Peace Trail along Rockport Road and South Palm Street will close starting Tuesday, April 9, for trail improvements.

The trail will be closed from South Walnut Street to Riverside Street, according to a city news release.

Improvements in phase one of the project include the removal of a wooden deck bridge, extension of two storm sewer pipes, and creation of an at-grade trail segment near the South Pine Street intersection.

Phase one is expected to be finished by April 26, according to the release.

Phase 2 pavement reconstruction is set to begin in early May and run through June 10. For that phase, the trail will close from the Peace Trail parking lot, southwest of Rockport Road, to South Palm Street and Riverside Street, the release states.

For more information, call the Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3165.