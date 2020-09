JANESVILLE

A portion of Janesville's bike trail will be closed for tree removal through Friday, Sept. 18, at the latest, according to a city news release.

Barricades will block the trail from the Ruger Avenue/Greendale Drive intersection north to the Greendale Drive access point, according to the release.

Trail users must use the detour along Greendale Drive while contractors remove trees from the path.

For more information or questions, call the Janesville Parks Division at 608-755-3025.