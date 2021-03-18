TOWN OF MILTON
Volunteers helped authorities Thursday morning in a search for a man who went missing Wednesday after taking his dogs for a walk at Storrs Lake.
Kevin J. Doyle, 66, left his home with his two yellow Labrador retrievers at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to hike trails at the lake and was not heard from afterward.
Sheriff Troy Knudson said the search continued Wednesday night until around midnight and then resumed Thursday morning without success. Knudson had no developments to report as of 10 a.m.
Knudson said volunteers were lined up to comb through the wooded area. No more volunteers were needed immediately, but they could be used in a second effort around noon or early afternoon.
Those interested in helping should monitor the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Knudson said.
Those who want to help search should know it will be wet and cold, and footing is treacherous, so they should dress for those conditions and be physically able, Knudson said.
Those not physically able to search could drive around and look for Doyle's two yellow labs, Knudson said.
Private rescue dogs, horses and ATVs have arrived with some of the volunteers while fire and law enforcement agencies from the area have deployed drones.
As of late morning, the search included about 85 people, including volunteers, first responders, and trained search and rescue groups, Knudson said.
A National Guard helicopter arrived around 10:15 a.m.
The search remains concentrated in Storrs Lake Park and surrounding properties, Knudson said.
Doyle was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, and a white mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants, with a prosthetic leg.
Doyle’s car was found at the lake Wednesday. Authorities said they were not able to get a response from his cellphone.
Anyone with information about Doyle’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244.
This story will be updated.