TOWN OF MILTON
The search for a missing Milton man continued around 7 a.m. Friday on Bowers Lake.
The search started Wednesday after Kevin Doyle, 66, went for a walk at Storrs Lake Park east of Milton and failed to return.
Thursday, searchers found the bodies of Doyle’s two dogs in the water of nearby Bowers Lake. They had apparently fallen through the ice, and the fear is Doyle met a similar fate.
Late Thursday, the Fontana Fire Department brought a remote-controlled boat with sonar to search the lake bottom. The boat stirred up the mucky lake bottom, but the water cleared up overnight, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said.
Drones were sent up Friday morning to peer into the water. The dive team from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was on hand, and the sonar boat was also available, Knudson said.
The search was concentrated on the northwest side of the swampy lake, where the dogs were found. Knudson described the area as about 5 feet deep with at least a 1-foot-deep layer of mud on the bottom, making the search difficult.
