JANESVILLE
The Janesville School District announced schools are closed today because of the winter weather emergency, according to a news release.
All schools and Early Childhood and P4J programs scheduled for Jan. 26 are closed because of the winter weather emergency. Club activities and athletic programs are also canceled, according to the release.
Other closures and cancellations include:
- Blackhawk Technical College canceled classes scheduled before 10 a.m. today. Classes and activities planned at or after 10 a.m. will be held as scheduled.
- UW-Whitewater at Rock County canceled all in-person classes until noon today. Classes scheduled at and after noon will resume as normal.
The Janesville School District School Board meeting planned tonight will be held as expected.