JANESVILLE

Even the salt trucks had a slip-slidey time on the ice-glazed roads Thursday morning.

A city of Janesville truck hit a light pole on Myra Avenue on the northwest side, police reported.

Three or four Rock County salters went off the road Thursday morning, with two of them needing a tow truck to get out, said county Director of Public Works Duane Jorgenson.

Officials across the area warned residents to stay home if at all possible. More glazing is on the way.

The National Weather Service at 9 a.m. predicted another tenth of an inch of freezing rain for Rock and Walworth counties by 6 p.m.

"Some roads in the more rural areas of the county are totally covered with ice and are impassable," the Green County Sheriff's Office announced at 11:30 a.m. "There have been dozens of slide offs as well as vehicles stuck in the traveled portions of the roadways until salt crews have arrived to treat the pavement."

"Conditions are expected to deteriorate," the Green County announcement continues. "Power outages have been reported as nearby as Platteville and cannot be ruled out locally as ice accumulates on trees and power lines.

Travel is strongly discouraged until conditions improve. ... Law enforcement, EMS, fire or salt trucks will be delayed in responding to any emergencies due to ice-covered roadways."

The repeated glazings hampered efforts to make roads safe, officials said.

"We were getting calls from people frustrated that we weren’t on top of it better this morning, but we had freezing rain round 3:30- 4 a.m., so even if we were up all night, if we're going to get that, were going to be fighting, just like we are now," Jorgenson said.

"That morning commute was tough," Jorgenson added. "It's just one of those storms that--I don’t know how you manage that differently. The timing of it beat us up pretty good.

"It's a slow go," Jorgenson continued. "Our trucks are heavy, which is good, but ice is ice, and we slide around, too."

Nobody had visited the emergency department at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville for falls or other weather-related injury as of 11 a.m., said Stacey Woodman, director of the emergency department and intensive care unit.

Woodman believes people listened to warnings to stay inside.

Those who must go outdoors should move slowly, clear vehicles of ice and proceed with caution, Woodman said.

The elderly are most vulnerable in icy conditions. Woodman advised checking on older friends and relatives throughout the day.

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, and Mercyhealth urgent care facilities saw “more than a handful” of falls from slippery conditions Thursday, said Trish Reed, spokeswoman for the health system.

Janesville and many other school districts closed schools Thursday after freezing rain encrusted southern Wisconsin overnight.

Other school districts listed on the WCLO.com closings page include Albany, Beloit, Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, Edgerton, Evansville, Milton and Orfordville.

Club and athletic programs were also canceled or postponed, including early childhood and P4J programs at Adams, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Washington and Wilson elementary schools.

Thursday was the sixth day Janesville called off school for weather this school year, said district spokesman Patrick Gasper.

Some school districts have waited to hear if the state Department of Public Instruction would give them a break because of all the snow days this year, but that's not going to happen.

The department emailed superintendents Friday it has no authority to waive the requirement for hours of instruction, and the governor doesn't, either.

Janesville public school students are scheduled to go to school Friday, May 24, which had been a "snow reserve day," Gasper said, and the school board is expected to vote on Tuesday to turn April 22 into a day of instruction.

Monday, April 22, had been a no-school day for students and training day for teachers.

"We're looking at other options, but we don't know what those will be, just yet," Gasper said.

One option could be adding minutes to the school day.

The on-duty supervisor at the Rock County 911 Communications Center said emergency responders had handled four injury crashes, nine non-injury crashes and 15 run-off accidents between midnight and 7:10 a.m.

Calls were coming in from all corners of the county, the supervisor said.

"It's literally everywhere. I can't think of an area that we haven't had a call on," she said.

The pace of 911 calls seemed to pick up at about 5 a.m., she said.

As of noon, more than 250 customers in southeastern Walworth County were without power, Alliant Energy's outage map indicated.

WE Energies reported scattered outages in areas surrounding Elkhorn and in northeastern parts of Walworth County.

The ramp from Highway 12 onto Interstate 43 southbound was closed for removal of a semitrailer truck for about 45 minutes Thursday morning.

The Janesville Fire Department reported no calls for people slipping and falling, as of 9:50 a.m.

Farm & Fleet in Janesville sold out of its sidewalk salt and other products intended for such weather on Thursday morning, but they were selling soft-water salt as of 9:55 a.m., a customer service worker said.

Dave's Ace Hardware in Milton had all three registers running and likely would be out of salt by 11 a.m. or so, a busy worker said.

The city of Beloit reported it would salt its secondary streets, something it doesn't normally do.

Janesville salters have been at work nearly around the clock for the last two days and would be working into Friday to catch up, said John Whitcomb, operations director for city public works.

Every city street has been salted at least once, Whitcomb said. He reported the main streets were doing OK around 10:40 a.m.

"Side streets are going to continue to stay ugly for some time," Whitcomb said.

A rural resident told The Gazette that his private plow service told him commercial salt was impossible to find.

Whitcomb said the city has enough salt, for now, but when salt is in demand across a wide area, temporary supply problems will crop up.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the area until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The forecast includes rain or freezing rain before 4 p.m., then a chance of freezing rain between 4 and 5 p.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 5 p.m.

Friday was forecast to be mostly sunny but cold, with a high of 8 degrees, according to the weather service.

Whitcomb said more snow is in the forecast for early next week.

"It's going to be bad for a while," Whitcomb said, adding with a Wisconsin wintry mix of humor and truth: "Maybe till April."

This story may be updated.