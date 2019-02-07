JANESVILLE

Janesville and several other school districts canceled school for Thursday after freezing rain encrusted southern Wisconsin overnight.

Other school districts listed on the WCLO.com closings page include Albany, Beloit, Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, Edgerton, Evansville, Milton and Orfordville.

Club and athletic programs were also cancelled, including Early Childhood and P4J programs at Adams, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Washington and Wilson elementary schools.

The on-duty supervisor at the Rock County 911 Communications Center said emergency responders had handled four injury crashes, nine non-injury crashes and 15 run-off accidents between midnight and 7:10 a.m.

Calls were coming in from all corners of the county, the supervisor said.

"It's literally everywhere. I can't think of an area that we haven't had a call on," she said.

The pace of 911 calls seemed to pick up at about 5 a.m., she said.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the area until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The forecast includes rain or freezing rain before 4 p.m., then a chance of freezing rain between 4 and 5 p.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain after 5 p.m.

Friday was forecast to be mostly sunny but cold, with a high of 8 degrees, according to the weather service.

This story will be updated.