JANESVILLE

Road closures for East Milwaukee Street and County O/Delavan Drive have been rescheduled for later in the week, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

East Milwaukee Street will now close from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday, June 20, under Interstate 39/90. The road will remain open Wednesday, June 19.

County O/Delavan Drive will now close from 6 a.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday, June 20 to 21, under I39/90.

Drivers should use alternate routes during these times.

For updates on road closures and the I-39/90 Expansion Project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.