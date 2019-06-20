JANESVILLE

Ruger and Mount Zion avenues will be closed under Interstate 90/39 starting early next week, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Ruger Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, June 24, until 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25.

Mount Zion Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, until 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

Crews will stain the northbound bridges during these times. Drivers should be mindful of crews and equipment in the area.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information or project updates, visit the I-39/90 Project Facebook page or www.i39-90.wi.gov.