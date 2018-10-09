JANESVILLE
Ruger Avenue will close under the Interstate 90/39 overpass from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a city news release.
Crews will remove temporary bridge deck structures as part of the I-90/39 expansion project.
Palmer Drive will open Tuesday evening and remain open for the duration of the Ruger Avenue closure.
For more information, call 608-530-5100.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse