JANESVILLE

Part of Ruger Avenue will close to through traffic Thursday, April 4, for utility work, according to a city news release.

The closure spans from Wright Road to Wuthering Hills Drive. No detours will be posted, and residents should use alternate routes.

Alliant Energy crews will complete utility work in preparation for an upcoming reconstruction project.

For more information, call Zach Stocks with Alliant Energy at 608-757-7516 or Karissa Chapman Greer with the city of Janesville at 608-755-3163.