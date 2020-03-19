JANESVILLE

Ruger Avenue under Interstate 90/39 in Janesville will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, March 23, to 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.

Additionally, Milwaukee Street under I-90/39 will have its outside lane—both eastbound and westbound—closed starting at 6 a.m. Monday. This closure will last several weeks, according to the release.

Crews will be working on the curb, gutter and sidewalk areas and also will be excavating, the release states.

