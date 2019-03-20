JANESVILLE
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday issued a slow/no wake order for the entire Rock River.
Water levels at Lake Koshkonong measure 10.96 feet. County ordinances require speed restrictions when water levels exceed 8 feet, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Deputies are posting speed restriction signs along the river between the northern Rock County line and the Indianford Dam.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse