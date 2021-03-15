JANESVILLE
The section of the Rock River from the Indianford Dam to the West B R Townline Road bridge is under a slow/no-wake speed restriction because of high water, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The U.S. Geological Survey gauge in Afton measured the river at 6.99 feet. Speed restrictions are enforced when the water level exceeds 6.5 feet, according to a news release.
Slow/no-wake signs will be posted at all public access points along the river south of the Indianford Dam, according to the release.